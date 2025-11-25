 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week_12_superlatives_251125.jpg
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week_12_superlatives_251125.jpg
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns LB Carson Schwesinger is a heavy favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

  
Published November 25, 2025 12:43 PM

In the 2025 NFL draft, the first round came and went without former UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger hearing his name called. That was great news for the Browns, who owned the first pick in the second round.

Cleveland took Schwesinger with the 33rd overall pick on the second day of the draft, and he has developed into the NFL’s best defensive rookie this season.

Schwesinger is currently a heavy favorite to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Schwesinger’s odds are -350, far ahead of the player with the next-best odds, Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker, who is at +700.

Despite having a 3-8 record this season, the Browns could end up with both the Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, as Myles Garrett is the favorite for that award. And Garrett has endorsed Schwesinger for rookie of the year.

“Carson, especially as a rookie, he’s the guy,” Garrett said. “If it’s rookie of the year, I don’t think there’s anyone ahead of him.”