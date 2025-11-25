Browns LB Carson Schwesinger is a heavy favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

In the 2025 NFL draft, the first round came and went without former UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger hearing his name called. That was great news for the Browns, who owned the first pick in the second round.

Cleveland took Schwesinger with the 33rd overall pick on the second day of the draft, and he has developed into the NFL’s best defensive rookie this season.

Schwesinger is currently a heavy favorite to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Schwesinger’s odds are -350, far ahead of the player with the next-best odds, Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker, who is at +700.

Despite having a 3-8 record this season, the Browns could end up with both the Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, as Myles Garrett is the favorite for that award. And Garrett has endorsed Schwesinger for rookie of the year.

“Carson, especially as a rookie, he’s the guy,” Garrett said. “If it’s rookie of the year, I don’t think there’s anyone ahead of him.”