Browns OC Alex Van Pelt: Deshaun Watson will practice Thursday, make some throws

Browns receiver Amari Cooper was correct in his comments about Cleveland’s starting quarterback on Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt confirmed that Watson will return to practice today, though it sounds like in a limited capacity.

“I think he’s scheduled to get out there and make some throws,” Van Pelt said in his press conference. “So, part of the process of him trying to get back ready to play. It’ll be good to get him out there ready with the guys.”

Does that mean Watson is trending toward playing in Sunday’s game against the Colts?

“I’d hate to say that,” Van Pelt said. “It’s getting better, obviously, because he’s going to be out there today, I’d say that.

"[We’re] ramping him up, getting him ready, getting him back. We’ll see how it goes today. But, excited to get him back on the field. I know he’s excited.”

Watson has not practiced since the Browns returned from their Week 5 bye and he hasn’t thrown during practice since the team’s Week 3 victory over the Titans. That’s when he suffered the injury to his right rotator cuff, which Watson described as a “micro-tear” on Wednesday.

If Watson isn’t able to play this weekend, P.J. Walker will make his second consecutive start for Cleveland.

“Very comfortable if P.J. starts again this week,” Van Pelt said. “I think he’s going to be a week better in our system.”