Browns OC Travis Switzer on QB competition: “I don’t know that we have somebody who’s ahead”

The biggest question for the Browns is the identity of the starting quarterback. One of the men whose input will be relevant to the decision was asked for his take on whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders has taken the lead during offseason workouts.

“I don’t know that we have somebody who’s ahead,” offensive coordinator Travis Switzer told reporters on Wednesday. “We’re pleased with both their progress, and all the guys are doing a nice job.”

Switzer also was asked how he thinks the competition is going, at this point in the Cleveland OTAs.

“I think that both of those guys and really all of our guys are progressing very well,” Switzer said. “Very pleased in what we’ve seen in the growth. Like I said, a lot of is the familiarity with the system — getting a little more comfortable as we move on. But their progression, just in the short time that we’ve been so far is very encouraging, and we’re excited about that.”

Switzer was specifically asked what he has seen from Sanders.

“I’ll only speak to what I’ve seen over the last couple weeks, and his progress has been impressive,” Switzer said. “Just his ability to move through progressions. His feet are getting more urgent, and he’s ready to throw when he needs to more consistently. We can continue to grow there, but his progress has been impressive.”

At some point, one of them will be named the starter. The sooner that happens, the more reps he’ll have to prepare for Week 1.

That’s the challenge in every quarterback competition. At some point, it ends. The longer it takes to end it, the less time the winner has to get ready to play well enough to avoid being benched for the guy who finished in second place.