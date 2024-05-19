 Skip navigation
Browns pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo wants double-digit sacks this season

  
Published May 19, 2024 02:58 PM

Browns edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo has never had more than five sacks in any of his five season and has only 14 for his career. That hasn’t stopped Okoronkwo from dreaming big.

Okoronkwo, 29, is aiming for a double-digit sack season.

“This year, I’m trying to. . . I’ll say it: I’ll speak it into existence. I’m going for double-digit sacks this year,” Okoronkwo said Saturday, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “That’s the goal every year. I’m just going to put in the work. I hate to say numbers, but that’s what I’m looking to get.”

Okoronkwo joined the Browns on a three-year, $19 million deal before last season. He made 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits in 14 games in 2023.

He missed three games at the end of the season with a torn pectoral but returned in time to play the regular-season finale against the Bengals and the playoff loss to the Texans.

“I feel great,” Okoronkwo said. “I’m 100 percent ready to go.”

Fully healthy, Okoronkwo gets a chance to do something he’s never done.