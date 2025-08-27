Browns pick up CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, RB Raheim Sanders off waivers

The Browns have been awarded two players off waivers, particularly gaining some needed help in the team’s offensive backfield.

Cleveland claimed defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse from the Jets and running back Raheim Sanders from the Chargers.

Bernard-Converse appeared in 15 games for New York over the last two seasons after the club selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 draft.He’s mainly played on special teams.

Sanders joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in the spring. He’d transferred there last year after playing at Arkansas for three seasons.

Sanders led the Chargers with 28 carries for 101 yards with two touchdowns in the preseason.