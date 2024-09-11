 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_weekmulligans_240911.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 mulligans
nbc_pft_musicsuperlatives_240911.jpg
Music-inspired NFL Week 1 superlatives
nbc_pft_powerrankings_240911.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers crack top 3 in Week 2

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_weekmulligans_240911.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 mulligans
nbc_pft_musicsuperlatives_240911.jpg
Music-inspired NFL Week 1 superlatives
nbc_pft_powerrankings_240911.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers crack top 3 in Week 2

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns place four on injured reserve

  
Published September 11, 2024 10:24 AM

The Browns have made several roster moves due to injured players.

Cleveland announced on Wednesday that the team has placed safety Juan Thornhill, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, and linebacker Tony Fields on injured reserve.

Thornhill has a calf injury, Husrst an ankle injury, Diabate a hip injury, and Fields an ankle injury.

It is worth noting that to this point, the Browns did not place tight end David Njoku on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys. Njoku has been characterized as week-to-week. That he was not placed on IR could mean that his recovery timeline is shorter than four weeks.

As corresponding moves, the Browns signed receiver David Bell, cornerback Mike Ford, and defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The Browns also signed linebacker Khaleke Hudson to their active roster off of the Saints practice squad.

Additionally, Cleveland signed tight end Geoff Swaim, defensive tackle Siaki Ike, and linebacker Luji Vilain to the practice squad.