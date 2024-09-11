Browns place four on injured reserve

The Browns have made several roster moves due to injured players.

Cleveland announced on Wednesday that the team has placed safety Juan Thornhill, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, and linebacker Tony Fields on injured reserve.

Thornhill has a calf injury, Husrst an ankle injury, Diabate a hip injury, and Fields an ankle injury.

It is worth noting that to this point, the Browns did not place tight end David Njoku on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys. Njoku has been characterized as week-to-week. That he was not placed on IR could mean that his recovery timeline is shorter than four weeks.

As corresponding moves, the Browns signed receiver David Bell, cornerback Mike Ford, and defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The Browns also signed linebacker Khaleke Hudson to their active roster off of the Saints practice squad.

Additionally, Cleveland signed tight end Geoff Swaim, defensive tackle Siaki Ike, and linebacker Luji Vilain to the practice squad.