Browns place Nick Chubb on injured reserve to make room for Kareem Hunt

The Browns made everything official Wednesday.

They placed running back Nick Chubb on season-ending injured reserve. Chubb will undergo reconstructive surgery to repair damage to his left knee.

Chubb was injured during Monday night’s game.

The four-time Pro Bowler ranks fourth in the NFL with 170 rushing yards.

The team used Chubb’s roster spot to bring back running back Kareem Hunt, who joins Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong in the running backs room on the 53-player roster.

Hunt, 28, spent the past four seasons with Cleveland before hitting free agency when his contract expired this offseason. The 2017 third-round pick took visits to New Orleans, Indianapolis and Minnesota but remained a free agent until Wednesday.

In his career, Hunt has 4,025 rushing yards with 31 touchdowns and 211 receptions for 1,806 yards with 17 touchdowns.