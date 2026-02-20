 Skip navigation
Seahawks sale will be 'wide-open process'
Seahawks sale will be ‘wide-open process’
nbc_pft_qbcarousel_260219.jpg
NFL quarterback carousel preview: NYJ, LV loom
Doyle's comments were 'intended' for Jackson
Doyle’s comments were ‘intended’ for Jackson

Other PFT Content

Dion Dawkins claims JetBlue employees stole jewelry from his fiancé
Dion Dawkins claims JetBlue employees stole jewelry from his fiancé
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Browns promote defensive assistants Jason Tarver, Ephraim Banda

  
Published February 20, 2026 11:11 AM

After selecting Mike Rutenberg to be the team’s next defensive coordinator, the Browns have promoted two more defensive assistants.

According to multiple reports, Linebackers coach Jason Tarver, who was a finalist for defensive coordinator, has been promoted to defensive run game coordinator. He will continue as the team’s linebackers coach.

Safeties coach Ephraim Banda has been promoted to defensive passing game coordinator.

Tarver has been with the Browns as linebackers coach since former head coach Kevin Stefanski was hired in 2020.

Banda joined Cleveland’s defensive staff in 2023, when former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz arrived.

As was previously reported, the club has also promoted Brandon Lynch to defensive backs coach and pass game specialist.

New head coach Todd Monken said he didn’t intend to change much about the club’s defensive scheme, even without Schwartz staying on as coordinator. These promotions should help keep continuity.