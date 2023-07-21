 Skip navigation
Browns put Marquise Goodwin on non-football illness list

  
Published July 21, 2023 04:48 PM

Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is opening training camp on the non-football illness list.

Goodwin was placed on the NFI list today. There’s no word on the nature of his illness.

One of the best all-around athletes in the NFL, Goodwin is an Olympic long jumper and speedy receiver who had 27 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Seahawks. This is his first year with the Browns, having previously played for the Bears, 49ers and Bills.

The Browns also placed guard Colby Gossett, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz and wide receiver Mike Woods on the non-football injury list. All four players on NFI will count toward the Browns’ 90-player roster limit.