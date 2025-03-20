Browns re-sign CB Tony Brown

Cornerback Tony Brown will remain a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The team announced on Thursday that Brown has signed a new contract with the team. They did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Brown signed a one-year contract with Cleveland last year and appeared in six games during the regular season. He played 136 special teams snaps in those games and recorded five tackles and a forced fumble in that role.

Brown spent time with the Colts, Bengals and Packers prior to joining the Browns in 2024. He had 75 tackles, an interception, a sack, seven passes defensed, and three forced fumbles in 61 games for those teams.