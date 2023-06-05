 Skip navigation
Browns release Joe Haeg, sign Ra’Shaun Henry and Hunter Thedford

  
Published June 5, 2023 05:57 AM
June 1, 2023 12:57 PM
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why he believes Deshaun Watson is a superstar who was rusty last season and can bounce back, landing No. 9 in the "Still a Superstar?" tier of the Top 40 QB Countdown.

The Browns kicked off the week by making a trio of roster moves.

The team signed wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry and tackle Hunter Thedford. They also released tackle Joe Haeg in a corresponding move.

Haeg signed with the Browns last season and played in one game before landing on injured reserve. The 2016 Colts fifth-round pick played 55 games and made 35 starts in Indianapolis before moving on for stints with the Buccaneers and Steelers.

Henry spent time with the Panthers after going undrafted out of Virginia last season. He also spent time with the Falcons earlier this year.

Thedford was waived by the Broncos with an injury settlement earlier this year. He’s also spent time with the Lions and Patriots.