Browns release K Dustin Hopkins, reduce roster to 53 players

The Browns have reduced their roster to 53 players, confirming they will have a new kicker for 2025 in the process.

Veteran Dustin Hopkins was released as part of Cleveland’s moves on Tuesday.

Hopkins, 34, had been with Cleveland since 2023, hitting 91.7 percent of his field goals that year. But Hopkins struggled mightily in 2024, hitting just 18-of-27 field goals and 17-of-20 extra points.

Andre Szymt remains at kicker on the 53-man roster. After going undrafted in 2023 out of Syracuse, Szmyt spent time with the Bears. But he was more recently with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL before joining the Browns’ practice squad last December. He remained with the club on a futures deal. While he was waived in early June, he was re-signed to the roster on June 26.

To get down to 53 players, Cleveland released Hopkins, receiver Diontae Johnson, defensive tackle Sam Kamara, defensive end Julian Okwara, and running back Trayveon Williams. The Browns waived receiver Chase Cota, receiver Kaden Davis, safety Christopher Edmonds, cornerback LaMareon James, receiver Kisean Johnson, running back Ahmani Marshall, and offensive tackle Kilian Zierer. Receiver Cade McDonald and running back Pierre Strong Jr. were both waived with an injury designation.

Linebacker Winston Reid was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return. He will be out for at least the first four weeks of the season.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list while receiver David Bell was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Additionally, defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. passed his physical.