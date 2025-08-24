 Skip navigation
Browns release veteran CB Tony Brown

  
Published August 24, 2025 02:58 PM

The Browns released veteran cornerback Tony Brown on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown totaled six tackles in three preseason games.

Brown, 30, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Chargers in 2018. He also has spent time with the Packers, Bengals and Colts.

In 2024, Brown appeared in six regular-season games for Cleveland before going on season-ending injured reserve with a foot injury. He totaled five tackles and a forced fumble in 136 special teams snaps.

Brown played no defensive snaps in 2024.

He has played 1,193 special teams snaps and 494 on defense in his career.