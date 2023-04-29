Browns select Dorian Thompson-Robinson in fifth round

The Browns have added a quarterback.

With the 140th pick in the fifth round, Cleveland selected UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson, 23, accumulated significant college experience. He started 48 games for UCLA over the last five years, completing 63 percent of his passes for 10,710 yards with 88 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,827 yards with 28 TDs.

In his final season for the Bruins, he completed 70 percent of his throws for 3,169 yards with 27 touchdowns and 10 picks and rushed for 12 TDs. He was an All-Pac 12 honorable mention.

Thompson-Robinson joins a quarterbacks room led by Deshaun Watson that also includes Joshua Hobbs and Kellen Mond. He’s the first QB drafted by Cleveland since the club selected Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.