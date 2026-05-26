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Browns sign CB Tyron Herring

  
Published May 26, 2026 01:37 PM

The Browns announced a change to their cornerback group on Tuesday.

They have signed Tyron Herring to their 90-man roster. DeCarlos Nicholson was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Herring went undrafted out of Delaware last year. He signed with the Packers and failed to make the cut to 53 players in Green Bay. He spent time on their practice squad and on the Patriots’ practice squad over the course of the season.

Nicholson signed with the Browns after going undrafted out of USC this year.

The Browns signed two other undrafted rookie cornerbacks to compete for spots behind Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell this season.