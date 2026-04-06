Browns sign DB Myles Bryant, re-sign K Andre Szmyt

With their offseason program starting this week, the Browns have made several roster moves on Monday.

According to the league’s daily transaction wire, Cleveland has signed free agent defensive back Myles Bryant. The club has also signed six of its exclusive rights free agents, including kicker Andre Szmyt.

Bryant, 28, spent the last two seasons with the Texans after playing his first four with the Patriots. In 2025, Bryant appeared in 11 games with three starts, recording 40 total tackles.

Bryant has tallied four interceptions and 17 passes defensed in his 77 career games with 20 starts.

Szmyt kicked in all 17 games for the Browns last season, connecting on 24-of-27 field goals and 25-of-26 extra points. He previously spent time with the Bears, as well as the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL after going undrafted out of Syracuse in 2023.

Cleveland has also officially re-signed tight end Brenden Bates, receiver Malachi Corley, linebacker Winston Reid, long snapper Rex Sunahara, and receiver Jamari Thrash — all of whom were ERFAs.