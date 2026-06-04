Browns sign DE Benton Whitley

The Browns signed free agent defensive end Benton Whitley, the team announced on Thursday.

Whitley is officially in his third NFL season out of Holy Cross.

In 2025, he spent time on the Buccaneers’ practice squad but did not play a regular-season game.

The Rams originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2022, and he spent time on their practice squad as a rookie.

He also has had stints with the Chiefs, Vikings and Giants.

Whitley, 27, has played six career games and has totaled a pass defensed and a fumble recovery. He has seen action on 16 defensive snaps and 74 on special teams in his career.