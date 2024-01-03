Browns sign guard Rodger Saffold to practice squad

The Browns are adding some veteran depth to their offensive line ahead of the playoffs.

Rodger Saffold, a guard who has started 173 games in his NFL career, has signed with Cleveland’s practice squad.

The 35-year-old Saffold started every game for the Bills last season and has also started for the Titans and the Rams, who drafted him with the 33rd overall pick in 2010. Saffold has spent the last couple months on the Jets’ practice squad, but they released him without ever playing him in a game.

Saffold will be available to get called up to the game day roster, either for Sunday’s season finale against the Bengals or in the postseason.