Browns sign WR Luke Floriea after rookie minicamp tryout

The Browns are keeping a local product on their roster after a tryout at rookie minicamp.

Kent State athletics announced on Monday morning that receiver Luke Floriea is signing with Cleveland.

Having grown up in Northeast Ohio, Floriea played his college ball for the Golden Flashes. In 48 career games, he caught 100 passes for 1,321 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also took four carries for 23 yards with a TD.

In 2024, he finished with a team-high 44 catches for 699 yards with seven touchdowns.

He’ll now join a club with a receiving corps led by Jerry Jeudy and look to make the team’s 53-man roster in the fall.