Browns tender K Andre Szmyt, five others

  
Published March 4, 2026 02:53 PM

The Browns announced that they have tendered six of their exclusive free agents on Wednesday, including kicker Andre Szmyt.

Szmyt signed to the team’s practice squad late in the 2024 season and won the kicking job last year. He was 24-of-27 on field goals and 25-of-26 on extra points while appearing in all 17 of the team’s games.

The Browns also tendered tight end Brenden Bates, wide receiver Malachi Corley, linebacker Winston Reid, long snapper Rex Sunahara, and wide receiver Jamari Thrash.

Bates has four receptions for 48 yards in 16 career games, Corley had 13 catches for 127 yards with Cleveland last year and Thrash had 10 catches for 107 yards. Reid played in 16 games during the 2024 season, but missed all of last year with a back injury. Sunahara handled the snapping duties in every game during the 2025 season.