Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Browns to sign Maurice Hurst

  
Published March 16, 2023 03:04 AM
nbc_csu_49ersmoves_230315
March 15, 2023 01:03 PM
Few teams have had more movement -- in both directions -- early in NFL free agency than the 49ers, but does Chris Simms think San Francisco's roster is in a better place than it was at the end of last season?

Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst missed the entire 2022 season and he’s set to make a return to action with the Browns this year.

Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports that Hurst has agreed to a one-year deal with the AFC North club.

Hurst tore his biceps last summer while playing with the 49ers and was out for the year. He also missed all but two games of the 2021 season, so it has been a while since Hurst was healthy enough to play in the NFL.

When he was healthy enough, Hurst had 76 tackles, eight sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries over three seasons with the Raiders. The Browns will be hoping he can bounce back this year.