 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns to sign Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

  
Published March 13, 2023 12:58 PM
nbc_pft_draft_230313
March 13, 2023 09:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who they believe could make the biggest splash as the dominos begin to fall with free agency, from Javon Hargrave to Orlando Brown and more.

Cleveland is adding an edge rusher.

According to multiple reports, the Browns will sign former Texans edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. The deal is for three years and worth up to $22 million with $12.5 million guaranteed.

Selected by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, Okoronkwo signed a one-year deal with Houston last year. He tallied 5.0 sacks last season, all of which came in from Week 13 on. He played 44 percent of Houston’s defensive snaps last year.

After missing his rookie year due to a foot injury, Okoronkwo became a rotational player with Los Angeles. He recorded 4.5 sacks from 2019-2021.

The Browns need some depth at edge rusher, particularly with Jadeveon Clowney not expected to return in 2023.