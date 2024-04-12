Browns trade Leroy Watson to Titans

Tackle Leroy Watson won’t be with the Browns for the start of their offseason program next week.

Watson was traded to the Titans on Friday. Tennessee announced that they are sending a seventh-round pick, No. 227 overall, to the Browns in exchange for Watson.

The move means Watson will be reunited with offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who left the same position with the Browns to join his son Brian’s staff with the Titans.

Watson played in seven games for the Browns without making any starts last season. He signed with the Falcons after going undrafted in 2022 and also spent time with the 49ers before making his way to Cleveland.