Browns trade WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to Lions

The Lions have acquired receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Browns, Detroit announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland will receive a 2025 sixth-round pick in the deal.

Peoples-Jones, a 2020 sixth-round pick, had seemed to fall out of favor within Cleveland’s offense. After making 61 catches for 839 yards with three touchdowns last season, he’s recorded just eight catches for 97 yards in 2023.

“We’re excited about the kid,” Lions G.M. Brad Holmes said in a press conference just after making the trade. “He’s had good production in the past. He’ll be a good fit here. He’s been a high-character kid.

“Obviously, he’s from Detroit, he’s a local kid. So I think he’ll be very, very happy. I just talked to the kid, he’s fired up about getting this process going. All these moves that we make [are] always the best thing for the franchise, best thing for the team. And that’s every single move we make. So that’s the best way I can sum it up for the reason why.”

Peoples-Jones also played his college ball at Michigan.

Peoples-Jones has caught 117 passes for 1,837 yards with eight touchdowns in 50 games with 30 starts.