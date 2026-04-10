Browns’ Tyson Campbell says new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg brings new energy

The Browns lost a good defensive coordinator this offseason when Jim Schwartz left Cleveland after being passed over as the team’s next head coach. But new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg is making a good early impression.

Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell says Rutenberg, whom players call Rudy, has energized the defense even at this stage in the offseason, when coaches aren’t doing on-field work with players.

“Rudy, off rip, he brings a lot of energy, a lot of passion,” Campbell said, via Cleveland.com. “And that’s what you want out of a D-coordinator, a guy that brings a lot of energy and passion to the group and all about team camaraderie, 11 guys playing as one on the field and rooting for each other.”

Campbell was only in Cleveland for the second half of last season, arriving in a trade, so he didn’t spend as much time in Schwartz’s defense as most of his teammates. The time he’s spending with Rutenberg, however, has been promising.

“You bring in that type of positive energy into a room, it’s so addictive and I feel like everybody around him can pick off of that energy,” Campbell said. “And that’s what you want out of a defensive coordinator, a guy that’s passionate about ball, passionate about his guys, and it’s contagious and other dudes around the room will be able to open up and reflect that same energy around the locker room.”

New Browns head coach Todd Monken had a tough decision to make when Schwartz declined to stick around. Campbell thinks Monken made the right decision.