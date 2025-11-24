Browns win Shedeur Sanders’ first start, sack Geno Smith 10 times in 24-10 victory

In Shedeur Sanders’ first start, the Browns put together a dominant defensive performance to defeat the Raiders, 24-10.

Cleveland sacked Las Vegas quarterback Geno Smith 10 times in the victory — one shy of the team’s single-game franchise record of 11. Defensive end Myles Garrett had 3.0 sacks, with one a forced fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Garrett now leads the league with 18.0 sacks in just 11 games. That means Garrett is now just 5.0 sacks away from setting a new NFL single-season record with six games left in the season. He’s recorded an unfathomable 13.0 sacks in his last four games.

Offensively, Sanders finished the contest 11-of-20 for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His TD came on a 66-yard screen pass in the fourth quarter, which gave the Browns a 24-3 lead.

Sanders is now the first Browns quarterback since 1999 to win his first career start. Cleveland’s quarterbacks were previously 0-17 in that category.

The Raiders continue to look like one of the league’s worst teams. Smith finished the contest 30-of-44 for 285 yards, but the team struggled mightily to handle the Browns’ pressure.

Ashton Jeanty finished with 50 yards on 17 carries. He also had eight catches for 58 yards, scoring the Raiders’ only touchdown with 5:11 left in the fourth quarter.

Now at 3-8, the Browns will host the 49ers next Sunday.

The Raiders will be on the road in Los Angeles to face the division-rival Chargers.