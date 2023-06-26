 Skip navigation
Bruce Smith urges Von Miller to be patient in recovery from knee injury

  
Published June 26, 2023 11:34 AM

Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith recorded 60 sacks after his 34th birthday, so he knows a little something about continuing to rush the passer at an advanced age. And he has some advice for the Bills’ 34-year-old pass rusher, Von Miller.

Miller says he’s eager to get back on the field after last year’s torn ACL, and he’s hoping to play in Week One. But Smith told the Buffalo News that the most important thing is for Miller not to rush back onto the field.

“That’s the key: Get back healthy ,” Smith said. “You can’t perform at a high level unless you’re healthy. As you get older, staying healthy becomes more and more of a challenge.”

Smith believes Miller can continue to play at a high level into his 30s, even as he acknowledges that everyone loses a step.

“First and foremost, ‘Father Time’ is undefeated,” Smith said. “Secondly, I’m sure Von’s mindset is to work extremely hard and diligently. He’s already a student of the game and will make sure he gets back to 100%. Unfortunately, the body thinks differently sometimes with age. … He can certainly play at a high level. I’m excited about him getting back on the field. I’m excited about him having the opportunity once again to show his dominance.”

But if Miller doesn’t show his dominance until a few weeks into the season, having given himself some more time to heal, Smith thinks that may be wise.