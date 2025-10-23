Bryce Young remained out of practice on Thursday

While Panthers head coach Dave Canales classified Bryce Young as day-to-day, the quarterback has not yet been able to participate this week.

Dealing with an ankle injury, Young officially did not practice on Thursday after he was sidelined on Wednesday.

Multiple reporters noted that Young was on the field working on the side during the portion of practice open to media. But Young being an official non-participant implies that once again Andy Dalton took all first-team reps on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Cam Jackson was added to the injury report with an illness and did not participate.

Guard Damien Lewis (shoulder) was upgraded from limited to full, as was outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen (ribs).