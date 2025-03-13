 Skip navigation
Buccaneers agree to deal with former Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor

  
Published March 13, 2025 08:01 AM

The Buccaneers are making an addition to their secondary.

Tampa Bay has reached an agreement on a one-year contract with former Detroit cornerback Kindle Vildor, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Vildor was one of the few players who played all 17 games on an otherwise injury-ravaged Lions defense last season. He got two starts and played 22 percent of Detroit’s defensive snaps and 48 percent of Detroit’s special teams snaps.

Originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Bears in 2020, Vildor also played briefly for the Titans.