Buccaneers agree to terms with punter Riley Dixon

Veteran punter Riley Dixon is on the move in free agency.

Dixon has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old Dixon originally entered the NFL as a 2016 seventh-round draft pick of the Broncos. He played two years in Denver, then four with the Giants and three with the Rams, before returning to Denver in 2023 and playing the last two seasons with the Broncos.

The Broncos will now look for a new punter, while the Bucs have their own new punter in the fold.