Buccaneers announce promotions, new hires for football operations department

The Buccaneers announced a number of changes to the team’s football operations staff on Wednesday.

Rob McCartney has been promoted to assistant General Manager and Mike Biehl is now the team’s vice president of player personnel. McCartney was a director of player personnel and is in his 15th season with the team. Biehl, who is in his 12th year in Tampa, also had that title.

The Buccaneers also announced promotions for college scout Jeremiah Bogan, physical therapist Keairez Coleman, college scout Korey Finnie, senior video director Brett Greene, vice president of performance science Dave Hamilton, director of college scouting Tony Hardie, NFS scout Jordan Morrow, senior director of football operations Shelton Quarles, associate athletic trainer Samantha Richter, director of player personnel Shane Scannell, equipment manager Nick Schmetzer, and video director Matt Taylor.

In addition to those promotions, the Buccaneers hired director of football research Zach Beistline and performance dietitian Patrick O’Brien.