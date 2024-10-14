Buccaneers cap week of hurricane-related disruptions with big win

The Buccaneers left Tampa on Tuesday, as Hurricane Milton approached. They’ll head home with an important division win.

Per the team, two planes were chartered on Tuesday for the trip to New Orleans. The planes left Tampa prior to the closure of Tampa International Airport, at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

More than 350 people and more than 30 pets made the trip.

After the 51-27 win over the Saints, I asked receiver Chris Godwin (who had 11 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns) to discuss the significance of the disruption. He said there were so many unknowns — to the point where practices, meetings, and ultimately the game became their “escape.”

They entered the Superdome and dominated, with 51 points. “That’s the way to go into a division rival’s home and make a statement,” Godwin said.

Indeed it was. Along the way, team ownership spared no expense in order to ensure the safety of the players, coaches, staff, and their families.