Calijah Kancey scheduled for season-ending surgery after suffering torn pec

  
Published September 16, 2025 12:53 PM

The injury that knocked Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey out of Monday night’s game will end his season.

The Buccaneers’ medical staff has diagnosed Kancey with a torn pec that will require him to miss the rest of the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He is scheduled for surgery on Friday.

The Bucs took Kancey with the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and although calf injuries have caused him to miss time, he’s been a starter when healthy since the beginning of his rookie year.

Kancey is a big loss for the NFC South favorites, who may find themselves in the market for some depth on the defensive line.