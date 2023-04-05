 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht talks up Rachaad White, Ke’Shawn Vaughn

  
Published April 5, 2023 11:56 AM
nbc_pft_simmsdefendsrbrankings_230404
April 4, 2023 08:43 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Bijan Robinson is such a special player in 2023 NFL Draft, why Jahmyr Gibbs has a similar build to Christian McCaffrey and more.

The Buccaneers haven’t made a major acquisition at running back this offseason, and they quite possibly won’t,

The folks at JoeBucsFan.com asked G.M. Jason Licht last week about the glut of available free-agent running backs. It prompted Licht to praise two of the Tampa Bay holdovers.

“I think it’s a good running back draft,” Licht said regarding the available tailbacks, “I think that has a little to do with it. Just more and more teams -- I don’t want to speak on behalf of us -- but there’s just more and more teams now that don’t believe in paying running backs. So we really like our group , really like our group.

“We think Rachaad [White] is going to be a stud. We really like Ke’Shawn [Vaughn]. We’ve always liked Ke’Shawn. I know he’s been with us for three years, but he really hasn’t gotten opportunities. When he has, he’s done some good things. And we got Chase [Edmonds signed in free agency]. I’m not saying we’re done there, but we like the room that we got now.”

The Bucs also released veteran Leonard Fournette, who continues to be available.

As a rookie, White had 481 rushing yards in 17 games with eight starts. He also caught 50 passes for 290 yards, and he scored three total touchdowns.

Vaughn enters his fourth NFL season. He has only 101 touches in 37 career games.

Last week, coach Todd Bowles expressed hope that White will become a complete, three-down back in his second season.

With the supply of running backs far outweighing demand, it makes sense to consider drafting one per year, even if only in late rounds. They can contribute on special teams -- and if given a chance to play offense, they can potentially become great players.