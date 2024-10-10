Buccaneers have evacuated, but their hearts are with hurricane-ravaged Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers evacuated before Hurricane Milton began its destructive path across the Tampa Bay area, but as they practice this week in New Orleans ahead of Sunday’s game against the Saints, they have heavy hearts.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said that the team made a point of getting every player, coach and family member out of town safely, but it’s hard not to be concerned about their homes and neighbors.

“Everything went smoothly. We got the team out, we got their families out, we got the pets out and everything else. Family is the most important thing,” Bowles said. “If you can get your family out and get them safe, everything else can be replaced.”

Bowles said players’ and coaches’ wives and children made the trip to New Orleans with the team and are safe and accounted for.

“Most of them have their families here with them, so that’s a big relief for them, and they’re able to focus on football. We understand that the things we do in football are small in the game of life and how the hurricane is going to affect people,” Bowles said.

The Bucs are practicing at Tulane’s football facility this week and Bowles indicated that from a strictly football perspective, they’ll be ready to go on Sunday.

What no one knows yet is what the situation will be in Tampa going forward. There have been no reports of structural damage to the Buccaneers’ practice facility or stadium, but Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, has been badly damaged. After Sunday at New Orleans, the Bucs’ next game is at home on Monday night, October 21, and at this point there’s no way of knowing whether Tampa will be ready to host a game by then.

Bowles acknowledged the possibility that the Bucs will have to find a temporary home outside Tampa beyond Sunday’s game.

“We’re talking about it. We hope we don’t have to. We’ll see what happens in the next couple days and we’ll adjust accordingly,” Bowles said.

Several Buccaneers players made clear in their comments with reporters on video conference from New Orleans that they’re concerned about the Tampa community, and that the team hopes to be home soon, and to provide support in any way they can.