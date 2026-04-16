Buccaneers have met with Tampa Sports Authority about a renovation of Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium opened in 1998. At a time when at least one younger NFL stadium is being replaced (Cleveland), the Buccaneers are trying to get their 28-year-old building renovated.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, team officials have met with the Tampa Sports Authority to discuss the project.

“I can confirm that we met recently with the Tampa Sports Authority, Hillsborough County, and the City of Tampa to discuss developing a long-term plan that supports the stadium’s ability to continue hosting major events which contribute to the success of our region,” Bucs chief operating officer Brian Ford said in a statement issued to the Times. “As Raymond James Stadium enters its 29th year, our goal is to ensure it remains a competitive premier sports and entertainment venue for the Tampa Bay community well into the future.”

The venue has hosted three Super Bowls. Absent a major renovation, it could be hard to get a fourth.

The Buccaneers face a deadline of January 31, 2027, to exercise an option to extend the lease at the facility for five more years.

The conversations have commenced at a time when the local baseball team hopes to build a $2.3 billion new stadium across the street from the football stadium.

The parties reportedly did not discuss the cost of a significant overhaul. It’s believed to approach if not exceed $1 billion. It also could require the Buccaneers to play a season in Orlando or elsewhere while the upgrades are made.