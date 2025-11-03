Buccaneers open 21-day practice window for OL Luke Goedeke

The Buccaneers are getting healthier as they come out of their bye.

Tampa Bay announced the club has opened the 21-day practice window for right tackle Luke Goedeke.

Goedeke has been sidelined since aggravating a foot injury he tried to play through in Week 2.

A second-round pick in 2022, Goedeke signed a four-year, $90 million contract extension before the start of this season.

Tampa Bay will have 21 days to activate Goedeke to the team’s 53-man roster.