Buccaneers place Jamel Dean on IR, activate Earnest Brown

The Buccaneers have made a few roster moves in advance of Monday night’s matchup with the Ravens.

Tampa Bay has placed cornerback Jamel Dean and receiver Kameron Johnson on injured reserve.

Dean suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 6 win over the Saints. Johnson has been dealing with an ankle injury.

Tampa Bay also activated defensive lineman Earnest Brown off of injured reserve. He’s been sidelined by a ribs injury, with the Bucs opening his practice window on Oct. 9.