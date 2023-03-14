 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Buccaneers re-sign Aaron Stinnie

  
Published March 14, 2023 03:45 PM
nbc_pft_rapidfirefa_230314
March 14, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on some of the most impactful reported free agency signings so far, featuring Cam Sutton, Dre’Mont Jones, Jamel Dean and more.

Aaron Stinnie’s bid for playing time at guard in Tampa came to an early end last year, but he’ll get another chance in 2023.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Stinnie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs. The deal is reportedly worth up to $2.5 million.

Stinnie tore his ACL and MCL during one of the team’s preseason games. He had appeared in 14 regular season games over the previous three seasons and he started all three of the team’s postseason games during their Super Bowl LV title run.

The Buccaneers are set to trade right guard Shaq Mason to the Texans, so Stinnie is now in line to join Luke Goedeke and Nick Leverett in a competition for this year’s interior offensive line roles.