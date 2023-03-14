Buccaneers re-sign Aaron Stinnie

Aaron Stinnie’s bid for playing time at guard in Tampa came to an early end last year, but he’ll get another chance in 2023.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Stinnie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs. The deal is reportedly worth up to $2.5 million.

Stinnie tore his ACL and MCL during one of the team’s preseason games. He had appeared in 14 regular season games over the previous three seasons and he started all three of the team’s postseason games during their Super Bowl LV title run.

The Buccaneers are set to trade right guard Shaq Mason to the Texans, so Stinnie is now in line to join Luke Goedeke and Nick Leverett in a competition for this year’s interior offensive line roles.