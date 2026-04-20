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Buccaneers re-sign RB Sean Tucker

  
Published April 20, 2026 06:37 PM

Running back Sean Tucker is back on the roster in Tampa Bay.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Tucker re-signed with the team on Monday. Tucker was tendered as a restricted free agent earlier in the offseason, but did not sign an offer sheet with another team.

Tucker will make $3.52 million under the terms of the tender offer.

Tucker signed with the Bucs after going undrafted out of Syracuse in 2023 and he has appeared in 45 games over the last three seasons. He had career highs with 86 carries, 320 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns during the 2025 season.

Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell will also be part of the backfield mix in Tampa this season.