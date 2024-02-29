Buccaneers say they’ll listen to feedback after low grades on NFLPA report card

The NFL Players Association’s report card of NFL teams serves as a means of calling out the teams that give players the worst treatment. Those teams are taking notice.

The Buccaneers issued an organizational statement responding after getting low grades on the NFLPA report.

“We value the NFLPA report and the input from our players that it provides,” the Bucs’ statement said. “The feedback allows us to examine, address and improve many areas of our operation. We hold ourselves to the highest standards as we strive to be first-class in everything we do.”

The NFLPA says Bucs owner Joel Glazer has not been first class.

“The players described the locker room as ‘unclean’ and ‘smelly,’ and they even cited seeing bugs consistently in the showers,” the NFLPA report card says. “Respondents also described the team sauna as ‘dirty,’ ‘small’ and ‘broken down.’ Younger players must have roommates on work travel, unless they pay the team more than $1,750 for their own room each season. They do have a daycare room on gamedays, but charge players’ families $90 per child, which most other teams offer for free.”

That doesn’t sound like a good working environment, but it’s to the Bucs’ credit that they’ve acknowledged the NFLPA report and vowed to hold themselves to a high standard.