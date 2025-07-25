 Skip navigation
Buccaneers sign G Michael Jordan, T Tyler McLellan

  
Published July 25, 2025 01:16 PM

The Buccaneers added a pair of offensive linemen to their 90-man roster on Friday.

The team announced the signing of guard Michael Jordan and tackle Tyler McLellan. They had one open roster spot and waived tackle Silas Dzansi with an injury designation to create room for the other new addition.

Jordan started 11 games for the Patriots last season. He started 19 games for the Bengals, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2019, and 10 games for the Panthers earlier in his career.

McLellan signed with the Chargers after going undrafted last year, but spent the entire season on injured reserve. He was waived in June.