Buccaneers sign Greg Gaines, re-sign Cam Gill

The Buccaneers added one player to their defense on Saturday and they re-signed another one.

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers have signed former Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines to a one-year deal. They have also re-signed linebacker Cam Gill to a one-year deal after passing on the chance to tender him as a restricted free agent.

Gaines spent the last four seasons with the Rams and compiled 122 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery. He played college football at the University of Washington, so he’ll be reunited with former college teammate Vita Vea in Tampa.

Gill missed last season because of a Lisfranc injury. He has 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 25 regular season games and five tackles, a half-sack, and a forced fumble in postseason action.