 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers sign Greg Gaines, re-sign Cam Gill

  
Published March 18, 2023 12:35 PM
nbc_bfa_charlesx2mayfield_2303017
March 17, 2023 04:13 PM
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald discuss whether Tampa Bay will be the spot for Baker Mayfield to finally thrive in the NFL.

The Buccaneers added one player to their defense on Saturday and they re-signed another one.

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers have signed former Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines to a one-year deal. They have also re-signed linebacker Cam Gill to a one-year deal after passing on the chance to tender him as a restricted free agent.

Gaines spent the last four seasons with the Rams and compiled 122 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery. He played college football at the University of Washington, so he’ll be reunited with former college teammate Vita Vea in Tampa.

Gill missed last season because of a Lisfranc injury. He has 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 25 regular season games and five tackles, a half-sack, and a forced fumble in postseason action.