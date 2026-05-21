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Buccaneers sign Josiah Trotter, complete 2026 draft class

  
Published May 21, 2026 01:36 PM

The Buccaneers have taken care of some important business with their rookies.

Tampa Bay announced on Thursday that second-round pick Josiah Trotter has signed his rookie four-year deal.

That means the Bucs have now signed all seven of their 2026 draftees.

Trotter, a linebacker, played his college ball at at West Virginia in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to Mizzou for 2025. He was the Big 12 defensive freshman of the year in 2024 before becoming a first-team All-SEC selection in 2205.