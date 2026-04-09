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Bucs agree to terms with CBs Kemon Hall, Chase Lucas

  
Published April 9, 2026 04:08 PM

The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with a pair of cornerbacks on one-year deals.

Kemon Hall is signing with the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, and Chase Lucas is also joining the team, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Hall, 28, spent last season with the Titans.

After being reinstated from an NFL suspension, Hall went back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad. He played 66 defensive snaps and 70 on special teams in four games and totaled nine tackles and a forced fumble.

Hall entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2019. He has also spent time with the Vikings, Saints, Cowboys, Chargers and 49ers.

In 28 games, Hall has recorded 24 tackles, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.

Lucas, 29, was with the 49ers last season and played 98 defensive snaps and 204 on special teams in 15 games.

The Lions made him a seventh-round pick in 2022, and he has 15 tackles and a pass defensed in 33 career games.