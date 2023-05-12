 Skip navigation
Bucs announce signings of 18 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 12, 2023 02:03 PM

Kansas State receiver Kade Warner wasn’t the only undrafted free agent signed by the Buccaneers. The son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner was among 18 signings announced by the team Friday.

Shepherd running back Ronnie Brown and Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather are among others signed by the team.

Brown is a 1,800-yard rusher who totaled 2,352 yards from scrimmage at the Division II level. He was a first-team Division II All-American last fall after scoring 24 total touchdowns for the Rams.

Brown’s career totals in 41 games for Shepherd included 3,041 rushing yards, 81 receptions for 1,158 yards and 41 total touchdowns.

Merriweather earned second-team All-America honors as a senior after posting 47 tackles, three interceptions, six passes defensed, a forced fumble and two tackles for loss. His career totals in 45 games for the Hawkeyes include 118 tackles, four interceptions and 12 passes defensed.

Tennessee inside linebacker Jeremy Banks, TCU receiver Taye Barber, Connecticut outside linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Duke long snapper Evan Deckers, Virginia Tech offensive tackle Silas Dzansi, Indiana offensive tackle Luke Haggard, Alabama State cornerback Keenan Isaac, Rutgers safety Christian Izien, Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett, Texas State outside linebacker Nelson Mbanasor, Furman receiver Ryan Miller, Oklahoma interior offensive lineman Chris Murray, UCLA offensive tackle Raiqwon O’Neal, North Carolina State cornerback Derrek Pitts and Illinois State tight end Tanner Taula were the other undrafted free agents to sign with Tampa Bay.

It brings the number of rookies on the 90-player roster to 26, including the right draft picks.