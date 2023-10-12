Bucs GM Jason Licht: Baker Mayfield has a chip on his shoulder, people said he sucks

Last year, Baker Mayfield had two different teams give up on him, first the Browns and then the Panthers. But after Mayfield showed some promise finishing the season with the Rams, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht decided to bring Mayfield to Tampa Bay.

The early returns are positive: The Bucs are a surprising 3-1, and Mayfield is playing some of the best football in his career. Licht says Mayfield is motivated by the people who thought he was washed up last year.

“He has an eternal chip on his shoulder,” Licht told ESPN. “Now he wants to resurrect his career. Everybody was counting him out and saying he sucks.”

Mayfield is on a one-year contract with the Buccaneers this season, which means that if he plays for the next 13 games like he played for the first four, he’s got a great opportunity to cash in on that chip on his shoulder.