Bucs GM Jason Licht: Everything is on the table for a Baker Mayfield contract extension

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is heading into the last year of his contract, but General Manager Jason Licht indicated on PFT Live that an extension could be coming soon.

Asked if Mayfield and the Bucs will work out a long-term contract extension, Licht answered, “Everything’s on the table right now.”

“I don’t have a timeline for that but our plans revolve around Baker in the future, so I don’t think anybody wants to see Baker leave the organization,” Licht said. “We know everything we need to know about Baker, being with him for three years, and everything is positive. He’s tough as hell, great leader. No timeline, but all plans revolve around Baker.”

The Bucs are currently projected to have about $23 million in cap space when the 2026 league year starts, and Licht said the team’s contracts are structured in such a way that they always have flexibility to extend the players they want to extend and bring in free agents the Bucs think can help them win.

“We always like to pride ourselves in having flexibility for things that might come up,” Licht said.

Licht said having Mayfield on the team is a draw to free agents, comparing his presence to having Tom Brady.

“It was like when we had Tom,” Licht said. “A lot of players love the thought of playing with Baker, on both sides of the ball.”

And the Bucs would like to be able to tell free agents that Tampa has Mayfield locked in for a few more years.