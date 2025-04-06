 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs LB Yaya Diaby feels his sack numbers got him “overlooked” in 2024

  
Published April 5, 2025 10:57 PM

Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby totaled 7.5 sacks as a rookie in 2023, finishing fifth in defensive rookie of the year voting. He became a full-time starter in 2024 and played 270 more snaps than as a rookie but made only 4.5 sacks.

Diaby said sack stats aren’t everything.

“Besides the sack numbers, I feel like I made major growth in every other category,” Diaby told the Pewter Report podcast. “I just want to thank myself and congratulate myself on that part, you know? I know for sure the sack part is going to come.”

Diaby was around the quarterback all season with 20 quarterback hits and, per Pro Football Focus, 65 pressures.

“I feel like it gets overlooked because when people search up your name, they go straight to sacks because you’re an edge rusher,” Diaby said. “All of the other statistics really don’t show unless you actually search for it. I feel like I improved a lot in everything, run defense and my pass rush ability improved drastically.

“Sometimes the game is a game of inches, you can get there but if you don’t take the quarterback down, you don’t get the sack. I’m proud of myself, that’s what I told myself toward the last couple of weeks. I was just saying how proud I am of myself. The sack number wasn’t where [I wanted it] at but I just let go, let loose, and it helped me out a lot.”

The team’s outside linebackers combined for only 12 sacks last season, prompting them to sign Haason Reddick in free agency. They expect more this season, led by Diaby, who said “the sack part is going to come.”