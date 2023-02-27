 Skip navigation
Top News

Bucs officially announce additions of George Edwards, Skip Peete to coaching staff

  
Published February 27, 2023 11:11 AM
nbc_pft_bucshirecanales_230217
February 17, 2023 08:48 AM
Dave Canales will take over as offensive coordinator for the Bucs after serving on Peter Carroll's staff as QB coach in Seattle, and he'll have his hands full from the jump given the lack of QBs on Tampa Bay's roster.

The Bucs parted ways with a number of coaches after they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Cowboys and they officially announced who will be filling those roles on Monday.

The announcements come after last week’s hiring of offensive coordinator Dave Canales to replace Byron Leftwich and most been previously reported.

Outside linebackers coach George Edwards is the only new addition on the defensive side. He spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys and worked on the same staff in Dallas as Tampa’s new running backs coach Skip Peete.

The Bucs also announced the hiring of wide receivers coach Brad Idzik and the promotion of Thad Lewis to quarterbacks coach. Jeff Kastl will return for another year as an offensive quality control assistant.